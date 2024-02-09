Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 440,045 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 186,566 shares.The stock last traded at $25.12 and had previously closed at $25.11.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
