iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.85. 27,369,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,366,656. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

