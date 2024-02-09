iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 254,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 71,565 shares.The stock last traded at $28.10 and had previously closed at $28.16.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

