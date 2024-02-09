iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) is Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s Largest Position

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254,960 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 8.3% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 18.48% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $684,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $473,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.69. 127,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

