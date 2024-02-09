iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $25,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,013,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 95,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 633,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,882,000 after buying an additional 188,926 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.94. 303,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $276.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

