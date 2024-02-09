iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWF traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $329.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,582. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.