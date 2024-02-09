iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.68. 736,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,609. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $330.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.