Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.71. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 139,635 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
