Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.71. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 139,635 shares.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 19.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ispire Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Ispire Technology by 1,106.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.