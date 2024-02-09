Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Major Shareholder Samjo Management, Llc Sells 72,000 Shares

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $385,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,320,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Samjo Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iteris alerts:

On Wednesday, January 31st, Samjo Management, Llc sold 31,000 shares of Iteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $152,830.00.

Iteris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 312,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Research analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iteris

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.