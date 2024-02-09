IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.20

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $1.95. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 86,144 shares trading hands.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

