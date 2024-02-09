IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.20

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $1.95. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 86,144 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
