Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). 893,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,009,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Jadestone Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.42. The company has a market cap of £124.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs development blocks in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

