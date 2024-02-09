Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Trading 23.5% Higher

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 23.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $30.62. 2,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Janel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.36 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

Get Janel alerts:

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Janel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.