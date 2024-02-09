Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.85

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 75 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Japan Steel Works Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $383.65 million for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.