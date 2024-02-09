Jeffrey A. Jackson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Jackson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Down 2.3 %

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 15,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,039. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.64. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.64.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

