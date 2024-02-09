Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as high as $5.42. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

