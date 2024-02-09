Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as high as $5.42. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 17 shares traded.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.33.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jewett-Cameron Trading
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Energy
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.