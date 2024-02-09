JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $136.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group stock traded down $28.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,799,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.58. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,275,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

