JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $62.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

LITE stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,746,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,356. Lumentum has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

