JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.15

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 3844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $703.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $465,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 138,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,095,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

