Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Karat Packaging Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Karat Packaging stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,783. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $533.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRT

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 61.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.