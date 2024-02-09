Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 5.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRK traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $125.45. 7,830,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $128.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

