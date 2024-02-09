Kava Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.65 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Kava has a market cap of $784.81 million and $20.65 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,773 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

