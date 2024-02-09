Keith A. Sultana Sells 1,983 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TT traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.44. 941,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average of $220.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $278.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

