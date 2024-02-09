Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.60

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.60 and traded as low as C$5.26. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 179,293 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.50.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEL

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of C$116.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5992908 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$166,600.00. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.