Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-1.65 EPS.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 907,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,200. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

