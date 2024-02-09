Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-1.65 EPS.

Kennametal Trading Up 3.3 %

KMT traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 907,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. Kennametal’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

