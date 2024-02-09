Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 5,257,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,786,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.