King Wealth Acquires New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

King Wealth purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.02. 18,958,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,132,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

