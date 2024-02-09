King Wealth Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 22.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $506.07. The stock had a trading volume of 800,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $506.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

