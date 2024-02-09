King Wealth Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

King Wealth increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in General Electric were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Motco grew its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.28. 3,388,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,447. The company has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $139.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

