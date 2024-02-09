King Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

King Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,467,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,449,000 after purchasing an additional 72,908 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 331.8% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $460.61. 4,001,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,654. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $461.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.06. The company has a market cap of $368.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

