King Wealth Decreases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

King Wealth cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 736,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,044,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,172 shares of company stock valued at $124,958,555. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SNOW traded up $10.45 on Friday, reaching $233.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,258,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of -87.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average of $171.79. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $235.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

