King Wealth Sells 103 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

King Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,571. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.29.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

