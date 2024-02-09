King Wealth Sells 2,011 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

King Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in CVS Health by 97.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after buying an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,999,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,998,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.60.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

