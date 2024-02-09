King Wealth Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

King Wealth purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $468.11. 18,399,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,863,002. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 890,289 shares of company stock valued at $317,907,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

