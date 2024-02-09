Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Trading Down 7.4%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 3,208,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,810,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $420,450.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.