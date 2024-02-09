Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Trading Down 7.4%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 3,208,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,810,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The company has a market capitalization of $420,450.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.
