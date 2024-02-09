Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Trading Up 2.1%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.76. 1,465,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,518,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.59). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

