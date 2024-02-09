Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.2 million. Knowles also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of KN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 1,363,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 160.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

