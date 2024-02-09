Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.2 million. Knowles also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-$0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Knowles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 1,363,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,822. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.62. Knowles has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 160.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

