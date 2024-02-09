Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.67

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €27.67 ($29.75) and last traded at €27.72 ($29.80), with a volume of 54387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €27.99 ($30.10).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is €28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of €23.87 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

