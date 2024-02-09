Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Lakeland Industries stock remained flat at $17.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,578. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $130.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.48. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 67,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.