Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.07% of KLA worth $40,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $135,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA stock traded up $31.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $649.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $578.74 and a 200 day moving average of $521.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

