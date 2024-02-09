Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $835,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.89. 1,828,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.62.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

