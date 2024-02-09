Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,801,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $2,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,801,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $371,005,175 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,369,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,299. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $295.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

