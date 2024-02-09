Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases 891 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $644,715,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.46. 4,102,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $86.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.