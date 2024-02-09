Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 36 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

Netflix stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $561.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $242.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $498.40 and a 200 day moving average of $446.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.