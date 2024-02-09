Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lennar by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.52. The company had a trading volume of 825,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,365. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.13.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

