Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Down 4%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.36. 728,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,905,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 306,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130,047 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 862.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 82.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,424,000 after purchasing an additional 792,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

