Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.580-3.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.250-15.650 EPS.

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LIN opened at $414.00 on Friday. Linde has a one year low of $319.23 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

