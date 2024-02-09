Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 203,399 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,399 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.21% of US Foods worth $20,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in US Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 27.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at US Foods
In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
US Foods Stock Performance
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.
Get Our Latest Analysis on USFD
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Foods
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.