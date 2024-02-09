Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,995,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,678,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $72,583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $53,954,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $29,803,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $23,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Price Performance

Indivior stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.77. 79,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Indivior PLC has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.